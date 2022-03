Opinion by Elise Gould and Heidi Shierholz for CNN Business Perspectives. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses across the US in spring 2020, the labor market lost 22 million jobs in just two months — more than twice as many jobs lost during the entire Great Recession and financial crisis of 2008-2009. Given that a full labor market recovery from the Great Recession took a decade, there were sincere worries that Covid-19's economic wound could take even longer to heal. But because we undertook a radically different — and better — policy response to the latest crisis, the labor market is far healthier today than anybody expected it would be in those grim early days of the pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO