Fannie Mae reports 8.6% growth in January Guaranty Book of Business, higher M/M

By Khyathi Dalal
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) reported its January 2022 Monthly Summary wherein Guaranty Book of Business increased at a compound annualized rate of 8.6% in January. This is in comparison to 7%...

seekingalpha.com

Fortune

Mortgage applications drop to pre-pandemic levels

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The fast-rising pace of mortgage rates in the U.S. is having a chilling effect on borrowers. The number of people applying for a new mortgage tumbled 13.1%...
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Average mortgage loan size holds near record despite 4% rates

Mortgage rates continue to climb, putting a damper on interest in mortgage applications. Demand for applications dropped 13.1% from a week ago, according to the weekly survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association. "Mortgage applications dropped to their lowest level since December 2019 last week, as mortgage rates continued to inch...
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

BitNile reports estimated annualized run rate of 360.99 Bitcoin in February, higher M/M

BitNile (NYSE:NILE) trades 5% higher premarket after it reported current bitcoin mining production operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 360.99 Bitcoin, including a mining difficulty of ~28T. This is in comparison to estimated annualized run rate of 327.26 Bitcoin in January. BitNile has 2,160 active S19j Pro Antminers,...
MARKETS
#Freddie Mac#M M#Fnma#Fannie Mae
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

The red-hot housing market isn’t sustainable—CoreLogic forecasts home price growth to slow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Entering into 2020, the nation already didn't have enough homes built to satisfy millennials who were entering into their peak first-time home-buying years. Then the COVID-19 crisis struck. The ensuing record low mortgage rates and flexible work from home policies—which allowed buyers to expand their home search further into the burbs—only attracted more buyers into an already tight and competitive market. Simply put: The pandemic created a perfect storm in the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says You Should Rent Instead of Buy in These 4 Situations

Becoming a homeowner may not be the right choice for everyone. Buying a home can help you build wealth. Purchasing a home can also be an expensive mistake in some circumstances. Personal finance expert Suze Orman has shared some advice on when it makes sense to rent and delay homeownership.
HOUSE RENT
Motley Fool

1 Investment to Stock Up On During a Market Correction

The market recently entered correction territory, falling more than 10% since January. S&P 500 ETFs can be a smart investment during periods of volatility. There are a few factors to consider to determine whether this is the right investment for you. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Better Buy: Blackstone Vs. Brookfield Asset Management

BAM and BX are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)(BAMR) and Blackstone (BX) are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Both boast credit ratings of A- or higher with vast global reach and massive scale. They compete for funds from the biggest clients and also bid against each other for some of the world's largest, most important, and best infrastructure and real estate assets. Best of all, both have been steered by excellent management, leading to outstanding long-term track records, wherein both companies have crushed the broader market indexes.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Noranda Income Fund reports Q4 results

Noranda Income Fund press release (OTC:NNDIF): Q4 Revenue of $229.6M (+25.6% Y/Y). Unit production costs were $602 per tonne compared to $481 per tonne in the same period of 2020. Production costs before change in inventory were $39.8 million, $6.5 million higher than the $33.3 million recorded for the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
SmartAsset

How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate

Home prices have nearly doubled in the last 10 years – and that could mean you owe some serious taxes if you are selling your home. After bottoming out around $259,000 in 2011, the average sale price of a house … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
Seekingalpha.com

These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared. As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times." After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed. So far this year we've seen the market...
STOCKS

