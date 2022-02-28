Women in the workforce: What the history books omitted

March is Women’s History Month and the books reviewed here cover a wide range of topics. There should be something for everyone here!. Kip Tiernan was raised in her grandmother’s home, surrounded by many aunts and uncles. It was the Depression, and her grandmother always kept a pot of soup on the stove to give to those who knocked on her door. Kip absorbed her grandmother’s compassion, and when she was an adult she spent many years creating places where the underserved could find sanctuary. Sanctuary: Kip Tiernan and Rosie’s Place, the Nation’s First Shelter for Women (Christine McDonnell, illustrated by Victoria Tentler-Krylov, Candlewick Press, 2022, 40 pages, $18.99) is a new picture-book biography focusing on the first place she created, Rosie’s Place.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO