PaleyFest Giveaway

KARE 11

CONTEST: Journey Concert Ticket Giveaway

MINNEAPOLIS — Watch the KARE 11 Saturday Morning show on February 26 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Journey concert on March 14 at the Xcel Energy Center!. Enter by heading to this link, or by using the form below. Full contest rules can...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Santa Barbara Edhat

Last Minute Ticket Giveaway!

We're giving away a pair of tickets to see Kristen Stewart at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival tonight!. Kristen Stewart will be honored with the American Riviera Award following an in-person conversation about her career leading up to this year’s performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER from NEON.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSN.com

Carden Circus Ticket Giveaway

We have that Friday feeling today! We are excited to share we have another ticket giveaway for you! Two lucky winners will each take home a family four-pack of tickets to attend the Carden Circus Spectacular at Hartman Arena! The circus is running a few different shows beginning Friday, March 18th through Sunday, March 20th.
ENTERTAINMENT
WOOD

Enter the Ultimate Sport Show Giveaway!

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) – 77th Annual Ultimate Sport Show at Devos Place March 10 – 13, 2022. The best place to buy your fishing boat! Buy your fishing, tackle, and hunting gear! Plan your vacation! Enjoy the outdoors – indoors! Michigan’s Largest Sport Show!. Enter...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
News Channel 3-12

Benedict Cumberbatch to be honored tonight at SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival is hosting its Cinema Vanguard Award ceremony tonight. The honor goes the star of a film that is up for a dozen Academy Awards. Tonight Benedict Cumberbatch will walk the red carpet. He plays a troubled, yet charismatic rancher in “The Power Of The Dog.” Cumberbatch, who was The post Benedict Cumberbatch to be honored tonight at SBIFF appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Partners With Scholastic to Provide Free Book Fairs at Underfunded Schools (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Attached to its hit freshman sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” ABC has partnered with Scholastic to become the first entertainment brand to provide underfunded schools with free book fairs. The book fairs take place at seven Title 1 schools between March 14 and 18. Each student will receive two free books and each teacher will receive 10. Participating schools include Philadelphia’s Harrity Elementary, which “Abbott Elementary” is based on, as well as Siehl Elementary in Erie, Pa., Bond Elementary in Chicago, Dayton’s Bluff Elementary in Minneapolis, Freeman Elementary in Flint, Mich. and Cortada Elementary and Florence...
EDUCATION
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Confronts Contestant About "Reinventing" One of Her Songs

The next batch of auditions for American Idol season 5 (the show’s 20th season overall) aired on Sunday night, and judge Katy Perry was at a loss for words. It all began when 25-year-old singer Lady K stepped in front of Katy and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. After sharing that she felt connected to Lionel because of her Tuskegee, Alabama roots, Lady K revealed that Katy’s songs gave her strength during difficult times. When the American Idol contestant said she would be performing Katy’s 2012 hit single “Wide Awake,” the judge was visibly surprised by her choice. But she would only become more intrigued after hearing Lady K’s emotional rendition, which symbolized her life journey.
HOMELESS
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES

