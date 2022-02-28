PaleyFest Giveaway

The next batch of auditions for American Idol season 5 (the show’s 20th season overall) aired on Sunday night, and judge Katy Perry was at a loss for words. It all began when 25-year-old singer Lady K stepped in front of Katy and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. After sharing that she felt connected to Lionel because of her Tuskegee, Alabama roots, Lady K revealed that Katy’s songs gave her strength during difficult times. When the American Idol contestant said she would be performing Katy’s 2012 hit single “Wide Awake,” the judge was visibly surprised by her choice. But she would only become more intrigued after hearing Lady K’s emotional rendition, which symbolized her life journey.

