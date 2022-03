Business owners along Texas Parkway who were previously ineligible to receive facade improvement funding from the city of Missouri City may now be eligible. Missouri City City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the original ordinance during its March 7 meeting to expand the boundaries of the city’s Facade Improvement Incentive program, designed to promote exterior enhancements and visual improvements to commercial real estate property along Texas Parkway from Hwy. 90 to Cartwright Road and Cartwright from Texas Parkway to Dulles Avenue, according to the March 7 agenda documents.

MISSOURI CITY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO