ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chris Licht will replace Jeff Zucker as head of CNN

By Jeremy Barr
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Discovery Inc., which is set to take control of the media conglomerate WarnerMedia in the spring, has tapped television veteran Chris Licht to run CNN once the deal is done. Licht, a programming executive for CBS who also oversees...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

How CNN Reckoned With Covering Its Own Jeff Zucker Scandal

I’ve always wondered what it’s like for journalists at news organizations to have to cover their own outlets when they become the news. The most recent case is CNN reporting on the shocking story that its beloved leader of nine years, Jeff Zucker, abruptly resigned Feb. 2 over failure to disclose a consensual romantic relationship with his close lieutenant Allison Gollust. (There are news reports that there were other factors at play.) CNN has continued to cover the fallout from Zucker’s hasty departure, including Gollust’s resignation Feb. 15, which unlike her boss’ was widely expected.
ENTERTAINMENT
Syracuse.com

Syracuse alum Chris Licht officially named new head of CNN Global

It’s official: Syracuse University alumnus Chris Licht has been named the new head of CNN. Variety reports Licht, a longtime television producer who currently serves as Stephen Colbert’s showrunner for “The Late Show,” will be chairman and CEO of CNN Global. Licht will start at the newly renamed cable news organization when Discovery Inc. complete its acquisition of CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia, likely in April.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Herald

CBS' Chris Licht expected to be named as new CNN chief

NEW YORK -- CBS executive Chris Licht, who is currently running Stephen Colbert's late-night show after helping to build two news programs, is expected to become the new president of CNN replacing Jeff Zucker. Licht will be named as soon as next week to the job, according to an executive...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
David Warner
Marietta Daily Journal

‘Colbert’ producer Chris Licht will be the new president of CNN

Chris Licht, a veteran TV news executive and current showrunner for CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” is expected to be named president of CNN, filling the role of its ousted leader, Jeff Zucker. Two people familiar with the matter confirmed a report in the newsletter Puck...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

CNN chooses new president: CBS Late Show exec producer Chris Licht will take over the network after Jeff Zucker's dramatic ouster

CNN has reportedly settled on a new president for the network after Jeff Zucker resigned in disgrace for failing to properly disclose a workplace romance. Chris Licht, currently the executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, has been tapped to lead CNN, according to the network's media reporter Brian Stelter, who cited three sources.
ECONOMY
Middletown Press

Chris Licht Named Chairman and CEO of Discovery’s CNN Global

Chris Licht, a veteran producer who has overseen programs like MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and CBS’ “CBS This Morning” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” was named chairman and chief executive of CNN Global — a new name for the news operation once its parent, WarnerMedia, is acquired by Discovery. Licht will report directly to David Zaslav, who will be CEO of the combined company, and is expected to start on May 1.
BUSINESS
Fox News

CNN taps new president, current executive producer of 'The Late Show' to replace Jeff Zucker

CNN has already selected its new president, who is coming from the comedy world after spending years producing morning news. CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter, who frequently acts as a de-facto spokesperson for the embattled network, confirmed Puck News' report that CNN will name Chris Licht, the current executive producer of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," as its new boss following the dramatic resignation of its scandal-plagued leader Jeff Zucker.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Morning Joe#Discovery Inc#Warnermedia#Cbs#Msnbc#Cnn Global
Stamford Advocate

Chris Licht Will Take Command of CNN in Discovery-WarnerMedia Merger

Chris Licht, the wunderkind producer who launched “Morning Joe,” retooled “CBS This Morning” and helped late-night host Stephen Colbert gain traction on CBS, is jumping to CNN to take over the operation once its corporate parent, WarnerMedia, is acquired by Discovery in a much-anticipated merger expected to take place in April, according to two people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

If Past Is Prologue, Chris Licht Can Beat the Odds and Thrive at CNN

To steal a phrase from the White House, Chris Licht knows how to “build back better.” The newly-appointed president of CNN is an expert producer and showrunner. He improved MSNBC’s mornings in 2007 by co-creating and executive producing Morning Joe. The cable channel previously aired a simulcast of Dom Imus’ radio show in the mornings, but that was canceled after Imus made racist remarks on his show about the Rutgers women’s basketball team. Licht filled the opening with Morning Joe, a political news conversation hosted by Joe Scarborough, with Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist later joining him as co-hosts. Morning Joe provided MSNBC a unique identity in the morning television and is now one of the most popular franchises on cable news.
ENTERTAINMENT
The New Yorker

CNN’s Problems Are Bigger Than Jeff Zucker

In 1973, Tele-Communications Inc., a cable company headed by a thirty-two-year-old named John Malone, was having trouble getting the city of Vail, Colorado, to accept its rates. An engineer by training, Malone is possessed of what the media mogul Barry Diller once called “a frictionless mind.” He has been nicknamed the Cable Cowboy, Darth Vader, and Rupert Murdoch’s “frenemy.” Back then, he was just beginning to build what would become a sizable portion of the modern cable landscape. In Vail, his company took its programming off the air for a weekend, and instead broadcast the names and phone numbers of local officials who were standing in the way of a deal. In the end, Malone got what he wanted. As he later told Fortune, “We refuse to get raped by the programmers.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Denounces Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine as ‘The Definition of Wrong’

Last Man Standing and Home Improvement star Tim Allen has added his name to a long list of celebrities who are speaking out in support of Ukraine. While the entire world is focused on what’s happening in Ukraine right now, several celebrities have decided to speak out in support of the citizens of Ukraine. The latest celebrity to do so is Tim Allen. That’s right folks, the man who is known for playing Mike Baxter on Last Man Standing (2011-2021) and Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on Home Improvement (1991-1999) is lending his voice to those who need it. Allen also voiced Buzz Lightyear for the Toy Story franchise and played Scott Calvin in the Santa Clause franchise.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Discovery says Licht to succeed Zucker as chief of CNN Global

(Reuters) - Discovery Inc said on Monday it has selected veteran television producer Chris Licht as chairman and chief executive of CNN Global when Discovery completes its acquisition of WarnerMedia this spring. Licht who helped create MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and gave “CBS This Morning” a newsier focus, will step into...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

How “No-Nonsense” Chris Licht Could Reshape CNN

Chris Licht has earned a reputation as something of a turnaround artist. Licht, a veteran producer most recently of CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s pick to run CNN after the WarnerMedia merger is completed in the coming weeks. At CBS, and MSNBC before it, Licht was regarded as a hands-on manager and producer, someone adept at taking programs in need of rethinking, and helping them find their vision, according to multiple people who worked with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Licht Officially Tapped as Next CNN ChiefDiscovery Expected to Tap Chris Licht as CNN's Next...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

ABC allegedly threatened to cancel the Oscars unless some awards were cut

Some controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars reportedly came about after ABC threatened to pull the plug on the telecast entirely. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which delves into the Oscars' announcement that eight awards won't be presented live this year. That decision has sparked backlash, and the Reporter describes a "civil war" now unfolding on the Academy's board.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy