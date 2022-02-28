Chris Licht will replace Jeff Zucker as head of CNN

In 1973, Tele-Communications Inc., a cable company headed by a thirty-two-year-old named John Malone, was having trouble getting the city of Vail, Colorado, to accept its rates. An engineer by training, Malone is possessed of what the media mogul Barry Diller once called “a frictionless mind.” He has been nicknamed the Cable Cowboy, Darth Vader, and Rupert Murdoch’s “frenemy.” Back then, he was just beginning to build what would become a sizable portion of the modern cable landscape. In Vail, his company took its programming off the air for a weekend, and instead broadcast the names and phone numbers of local officials who were standing in the way of a deal. In the end, Malone got what he wanted. As he later told Fortune, “We refuse to get raped by the programmers.”

