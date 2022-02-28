Tuesday is election day for Republican and Democratic primaries

Buy Now Locals head to the Denton Civic Center, an early voting site, last week. Tuesday is election day for state and county primaries. Jeff Woo/DRC

Tuesday, March 1, is election day for numerous state and countywide primary races in Texas. Here’s what to know about where and when you can cast your vote.

On Tuesday, candidates in a variety of state and countywide races are seeking the nomination from their respective parties, either Republican or Democratic. Some of those races include the nominations for Denton County commissioner seats, Texas House representatives and governor.

The last day to register to vote was Jan. 31, and the last day to receive an application for a mail-in ballot was Feb. 18. Early voting began Feb. 14 and concluded Friday. Through that period, Denton County Elections Administration reported a total of 48,819 votes cast in-person, which could be done at any of the county’s dozens of polling sites.

Anyone voting on election day, however, will need to vote at their designated voting precinct location, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those locations differ depending on which political party’s primary you choose to vote in.

Maps of polling sites for the Republican primary and Democratic primary are available on Denton County’s elections website, but residents can also view their assigned polling site by inputting their address or voter information.

Residents need to bring an acceptable form of identification to vote, which could be a Texas driver’s license, Texas handgun license, Texas election ID certificate, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, Texas personal ID card, U.S. military ID card with photo or U.S. passport.

In races in which candidates from only one party have filed to run, the primary election will almost assuredly decide the ultimate winner of the position in November. If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them receive over 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held in May. Election results will start to come in Tuesday night.

Denton County elections officials couldn’t be reached over the past week for comment on early voting trends, including an update on the volume of mail-in ballots, which were being rejected at a higher rate this year due to new Texas legislation.