ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Tuesday is election day for Republican and Democratic primaries

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAEbw_0eRmcMZ000
Buy Now Locals head to the Denton Civic Center, an early voting site, last week. Tuesday is election day for state and county primaries. Jeff Woo/DRC

Tuesday, March 1, is election day for numerous state and countywide primary races in Texas. Here’s what to know about where and when you can cast your vote.

On Tuesday, candidates in a variety of state and countywide races are seeking the nomination from their respective parties, either Republican or Democratic. Some of those races include the nominations for Denton County commissioner seats, Texas House representatives and governor.

The last day to register to vote was Jan. 31, and the last day to receive an application for a mail-in ballot was Feb. 18. Early voting began Feb. 14 and concluded Friday. Through that period, Denton County Elections Administration reported a total of 48,819 votes cast in-person, which could be done at any of the county’s dozens of polling sites.

Anyone voting on election day, however, will need to vote at their designated voting precinct location, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those locations differ depending on which political party’s primary you choose to vote in.

Maps of polling sites for the Republican primary and Democratic primary are available on Denton County’s elections website, but residents can also view their assigned polling site by inputting their address or voter information.

Residents need to bring an acceptable form of identification to vote, which could be a Texas driver’s license, Texas handgun license, Texas election ID certificate, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, Texas personal ID card, U.S. military ID card with photo or U.S. passport.

In races in which candidates from only one party have filed to run, the primary election will almost assuredly decide the ultimate winner of the position in November. If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them receive over 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held in May. Election results will start to come in Tuesday night.

Denton County elections officials couldn’t be reached over the past week for comment on early voting trends, including an update on the volume of mail-in ballots, which were being rejected at a higher rate this year due to new Texas legislation.

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Texas far-right conservatives spent millions to oust House GOP leaders, to little avail

A multimillion-dollar push to replace Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas House Republicans with more strident conservatives made little headway Tuesday in the primary election. House Speaker Dade Phelan, whose allies were targeted, suffered no incumbent losses, and just a handful of members were forced into runoffs. Phelan, who did not draw an opponent, was overseeing his first primary behind the gavel after a year that brought redistricting and an ample supply of tension inside the party.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
Denton County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
County
Denton County, TX
Denton County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Denton Record-Chronicle

Weitzel leads in county Precinct 2 Democratic primary; Republican results delayed

With Democratic early voting results in Tuesday night, Diana Weitzel is leading Trent Teague in the Democratic primary election for Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner. In results released at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Weitzel, a Dallas attorney, had 66.8% of the vote to Carrollton attorney Teague's 33.2%. A total of 3,992 votes were included in the first round of results. The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face the Republican nominee for the seat in November.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Republicans#Election Day#Primary Election#Texas House
Denton Record-Chronicle

What was on Denton County voters' minds as they cast their ballots?

As part of our comprehensive coverage of Tuesday’s primary elections in Denton County, the Denton Record-Chronicle again partnered with Mayborn School of Journalism students at the University of North Texas to provide real-time posts from area polling places. Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, these students fanned out to talk with voters and poll workers throughout north and central Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Burgess dominates reelection bid

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, led his four Republican challengers with nearly all precincts reporting in Tuesday’s final minutes, according to state election data. Burgess was first elected to serve the 26th Congressional District in 2002 and has won reelection each cycle since. Early tallies showed Burgess with...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton man dead of COVID-19

Public health officials Friday confirmed a Denton man in his 60s died of COVID-19. No other information about him was released Friday. Confirmation of his death raised the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 796 as confirmed by Denton County Public Health. Data included in the chart below is from Denton...
DENTON, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Abbott, O’Rourke win gubernatorial primaries

Gov. Greg Abbott won his Republican primary outright, capping a year during which he faced vocal challengers from his right. While largely expected, the decisive victory allows Abbott to fully focus on the general election, where he will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke. For months, Abbott’s primary opponents hounded him...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Denton Record-Chronicle

Weitzel takes Precinct 2 Democratic nomination as Republicans head to runoff; Edmondson keeps Precinct 4

With all precincts reporting early Wednesday, Diana Weitzel has earned the Denton County Commissioner Precinct 2 Democratic nomination, Republicans Kevin Falconer and Dan Stricklin are headed to a runoff, and Precinct 4 incumbent Dianne Edmondson has secured a second term. Precinct 2 Republican primary. The Republican primary for Precinct 2...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Brent Hill wins race for 367th District Court judge

Brent Hill, a Denton attorney with almost 24 years of experience under his belt, won a three-way race early Wednesday to join the Denton County Judiciary as a judge. In the Republican primary election for 367th District Court judge’s seat, Hill won with 27,601 votes by 12:23 a.m. Wednesday. Early voting results were delayed after two election sites experienced equipment delays.
DENTON, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Scenes from today's primary elections in Denton County

Polls opened this morning at 7 in Denton County for the primary elections, with no reported issues. The Denton Record-Chronicle this year again partnered with journalism students at the University of North Texas to provide real-time coverage from area polling places. Here is a compilation of the latest tweets from the field. Follow this story for updated images and reports.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton drops mask mandate, hires city manager

Denton City Council members killed the city’s mask mandate and formally appointed its first female city manager Tuesday. In total, Denton residents were under a city mask mandate for less than seven months. The mandate’s current iteration was scheduled to expire on March 31, but City Council members unanimously...
DENTON, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Four more COVID-19 deaths in Denton County

Four more Denton County residents’ deaths were connected to COVID-19 by Thursday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health. That raised the countywide confirmed death toll to 794. DCPH released the following information about the four recently deceased locals:. One Flower Mound woman in her 40s. One Denton man...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy