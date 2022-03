When I first read a Feb. 7 article, “Anti-abortion centers reap millions from tax dollars," I looked several times at the $89 million amount that was allocated to such centers this fiscal year. I was shocked that it was so little, when you consider that $682,000 in federal funding has been spent on research that included studying shrimp on treadmills. ...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO