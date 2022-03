PITTSTON, Pa. — Get out your green! St. Patrick's festivities are starting to heat up in our area this weekend. That includes the city of Pittston. Before bagpipers and many others strut their stuff in the parade, a family-friendly 5K Run/Walk event called the “Leprechaun Loop” will take place. The course features a new distance this year. It’s the same racecourse used during the Pittston Tomato Festival Race. However, this year, the "crazy Leprechaun" switched the course direction, so participants will tackle it all in reverse.

