Colorado State

Colorado's public pension fund withdrawing $7.2M from Russian bank after Ukraine attack

By Robert Davis
thecentersquare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Colorado’s public employee pension fund is withdrawing more than $7.2 million that's held in a Russian bank following the country's invasion of Ukraine. The move is part of a federal order meant to impose sanctions on Russia’s economy. The $7.2 million in funds...

www.thecentersquare.com

