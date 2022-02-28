ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 022822

WOOD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few breaks in the clouds will remain...

www.woodtv.com

ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Major winter storm hitting Arizona!

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is tracking across Arizona!. We've picked up between a quarter of an inch and a half an inch of rain across the Valley. Snow is piling up the Arizona high country and we have even seen some snow flurries fly closer to Phoenix in places like Carefree, far north Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.
PHOENIX, AZ
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spring fever wraps up February

The winds of change are here! Temperatures start the climb and will warm above average this week. A nice change from being stuck in the deep freeze over the last week. The nights will still be chilly, but afternoons beginning Monday will bounce back to the 60s. There will be a batch of thin clouds in the upper levels of the atmosphere working through the region, but not enough to slow our warm-up. Highs Tuesday inch closer to the 70s with many communities crossing this threshold. Changes begin to appear Thursday as a front aligns to the north. We will bake ahead of it with a few towns topping out in the upper 70s, close to 80. The winds do not look to be too strong until the end of the work week, which will keep our fire threat in check.
WICHITA, KS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy, breezy; storm risk late Tuesday

TUESDAY: An approaching front will help to kick up another chance for storms by the latter part of the day – ahead of that chance, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies, balmy south breezes and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few strong storms could develop late Tuesday into early Wednesday as the first front slips southward. Storms that can strengthen could present strong winds, hail and a risk for a spin-up tornado through Tuesday evening. Lows will fall back into the 50s and 60s.
Fulton Sun

Weather system should be out of area by 2 p.m., forecasters say

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in St. Louis say most of the wintry precipitation will move out of Central Missouri by around 2 p.m. today. Meteorologist Lydia Jaha said they expected this storm to have more icy precipitation than anything else. “It had moisture to work with, but not...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spring feel turns bitterly cold

We are looking at plenty of sunshine to wrap up the weekend. That spring feel will hold through the next two days, so enjoy it. Most of us will make it to the 60s out there for Sunday afternoon. Winds will begin to pick up, especially in central Kansas, between 10 and 25 mph. Those out west will enjoy a break from those windy conditions.
WICHITA, KS
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Storms exit, cold front sets stage for winter weather

A strong cold front has been moving eastward overnight and it will continue to sweep through the Ozarks early today. Strong to severe thunderstorms have ignited ahead of it and we’ll keep that threat around as we progress through the first half of the morning. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. We don’t have a lot of instability in place but we have enough and a lot of wind energy which would lead to that low-end tornado threat. Showers and storms linger through late this morning until around lunchtime before moving off to our east.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Partly cloudy and warm ahead of coming storms

Look for warm temperatures Wednesday with clouds beginning to increase by late afternoon. The first of two storms is expected to arrive late Thursday and bring a us a wet day on Friday. The storm is expected to bring between one-quarter and 1 inch of rain from the coasts to the foothills. Snow levels in […]
APG of Wisconsin

Storm updates: Highway crews working until 8 p.m. before breaking for night

3:30 p.m: Ashland County Highway Commissioner Matt Erickson said crews will continue working until 8 p.m. to clear roads, then will break until 4 a.m. Wednesday and resume work under difficult conditions. "It’s white everywhere, on the roads, in the sky," he said. "We’ve been making the rounds. Each route...
ASHLAND, WI
WOOD

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory continues in effect until 3 pm for areas north of a line from Holland to Lansing. A mix of rain and snow is expected south of Grand Rapids (which will eventually change to all snow). North of Grand Rapids most of the precipitation will be snow.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Soaring temperatures, late week storm chances

The spring effect is in full force this week! Temperatures take a drastic warmer turn for the work week with highs hitting the 70s from Tuesday through Friday and possibly Saturday to the south before the cold front comes through resetting temps. Wednesday into Thursday there will be a max...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spring has sprung as warmth lingers

Today is the first day of Meteorological Spring! That west/northwesterly wind continues to work as a downslope wind from the Rockies, enhancing this warm-up under high pressure. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s will prevail through Friday. Wichita even makes a run for the 80s this week before the first in a series of systems crosses our path.
WICHITA, KS
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Rainy week ahead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Expect mostly clear skies to prevail tonight as we drop down to the upper 50s for lows. With our winds still coming out of the south, we’ll also see some areas of smoke move in from the wildfires down near Panama City. This may...
DOTHAN, AL
1070 KHMO-AM

Storm Warnings, Tornado Watch Posted Until 11 p.m. Saturday

UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been posted for Clark County, Missouri until 8:30 p.m. Saturday. There is a possibility of severe storms in Northeast Missouri and Western Illinois late Saturday, with a second round of storms possible Sunday evening. The National Weather Services has issued a Tornado Watch for...
CLARK COUNTY, MO

