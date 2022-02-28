Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 022822

The winds of change are here! Temperatures start the climb and will warm above average this week. A nice change from being stuck in the deep freeze over the last week. The nights will still be chilly, but afternoons beginning Monday will bounce back to the 60s. There will be a batch of thin clouds in the upper levels of the atmosphere working through the region, but not enough to slow our warm-up. Highs Tuesday inch closer to the 70s with many communities crossing this threshold. Changes begin to appear Thursday as a front aligns to the north. We will bake ahead of it with a few towns topping out in the upper 70s, close to 80. The winds do not look to be too strong until the end of the work week, which will keep our fire threat in check.

WICHITA, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO