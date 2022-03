(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans to suspend the state’s motor fuel tax in response to rising gas prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Due to a total failure of leadership in Washington, we are actively working with the Georgia House [and] Senate to quickly move legislation that will temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax [and] lessen the significant impact higher gas prices are having on Georgia families,” Kemp said on Twitter.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO