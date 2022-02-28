Goalie Korenar called back up to Tucson after two games with Rush

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter was not happy with his team’s blowout loss to the Vancouver Canucks, and had a simple, yet effective message for what they need to work on moving forward. In other news, Russian defencemen Nikita Zadorov made it clear he is not in support of his home country’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Flames announced that they have hired former Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray as a scout. Last but not least, Elias Lindholm was named the NHL’s first star of last week.
Comments / 0