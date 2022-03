An already strong LSU roster just got even stronger. Brian Kelly has now added Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels to the mix in Baton Rouge. Daniels, a former four-star recruit, has started for the Sun Devils over the last three seasons. He comes to LSU with a lot of experience and talent. Now, he'll have to battle Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier, and four-star freshman Walker Howard for the starting role. That will make for an interesting competition all offseason.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO