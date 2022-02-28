ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Top New Japan star pulled from New Japan Cup tournament

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kota Ibushi has been pulled from the New Japan Cup tournament and 50th Anniversary event. New Japan Pro Wrestling...

www.pwtorch.com

COMBAT SPORTS
