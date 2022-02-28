Top New Japan star pulled from New Japan Cup tournament

There's an immense amount of hype around WWE's live show at Madison Square Garden tonight thanks to WWE teasing a mystery opponent for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Combined with the increased secrecy around the identity of the opponent and the fact that reports said cameras were going to be filming Lesnar's match, it makes sense why fans got so curious as to who it was and what effect the match would have on Lesnar and Roman Reigns' Champion vs Champion match at WrestleMania 38. Well, now the identity of that opponent has been revealed (thanks to @suplexed_reign), and it was... Austin Theory?

WWE ・ 7 HOURS AGO