Big Oil Is Turning Its Back On Russia

By Haley Zaremba
OilPrice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil and gas supermajors are pulling the plug on Russian energy projects despite massive costs. The West has remained reluctant to sanction Russia’s energy sector, fearing a worsening energy crisis. Europe’s reliance on Russian natural gas to keep the lights on and the economy running has weakened the...

Reuters

U.S. shale producers rebuke Russia; Big Oil more measured

HOUSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil firms blasted Russia on Friday over its invasion of Ukraine, while heads of global oil majors were more measured in comments about the assault that was condemned by world leaders and sparked sanctions by Western governments. "We stand in firm condemnation of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

How Can Big Oil Sanctions on Russia Affect the Environment

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, major multinational oil firms began selling their Russian oil and gas stakes this week. However, analysts argue that these actions are unlikely to help the transition to clean energy. Instead, they may put the corporations behind in their efforts to reach net-zero emissions. Big Oils...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Biden turns to Big Oil, Saudi Arabia as energy costs soar

As President Biden confronts soaring energy costs, he’s looking for help from two entities he’s criticized for years: Big Oil and Saudi Arabia. Why it matters: The president of the United States is placing part of his political fate into the hands of people who question his long-term intentions and have little incentive to help him, straining his options to contain energy prices. Another challenging option: a nuclear deal with oil-rich Iran.
POTUS
WFAE

How the U.S. benefits when China turns its back on Bitcoin

In the farmland on the outskirts of Kearney, Nebraska, there's a field full of modified 40-foot shipping containers lined up in rows. It's off the main road and easy to miss; there are no signs and no big buildings. But as you approach, you notice one thing: it makes a...
ECONOMY
Grist

Big Oil is exiting Russia. What does that mean for the climate?

Major international oil companies began dumping their investments in Russian oil and gas this week following the country’s invasion into Ukraine. But experts say it’s unlikely these decisions will mean anything good for the transition to clean energy, and could actually set the companies back with their plans to achieve net-zero emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Laredo Morning Times

China Has Turned Its Back on Hollywood. What Does That Mean for ‘Uncharted’ and Other New Movies?

Sony executives breathed a sigh of relief when “Uncharted,” a big-budget adaptation of the popular video game, secured a release date in China. The Chinese government, which has absolute control over which movies play in its theaters (and when they debut), has recently been ultra-selective about the non-Chinese films it allows to screen in the country’s tens of thousands of venues. As a result, many of Hollywood’s biggest pandemic-era releases, such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Eternals,” weren’t granted access to Chinese movie theaters. That absence has wound up costing those movies tens — and in some cases hundreds — of millions of dollars in box office revenues.
MOVIES
WFLA

Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, but previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the announcement.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: A terrible human tragedy is unfolding before our eyes – and the UK government is turning its back

In cities, queues form at cash machines and petrol stations. Faces are shocked, voices are silent. As Russian forces rapidly advance through Ukraine we are seeing people huddled in makeshift bomb shelters and metro stations and some fleeing on foot with suitcases. As Western airlines avoid Ukrainian airspace, the only options are to escape by road.Families are already being separated, with one Polish woman saying she couldn’t reach her Ukrainian husband and child on the other side of the border. “You can’t get through,” she told Reuters. “I can’t reach them on the phone. I don’t how to get my child...
POLITICS
Reuters

Over 50,000 refugees from Ukraine in Germany so far - ministry

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - More than 50,000 people who have fled the war in Ukraine have been registered in Germany so far, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Monday. The spokesperson said 50,294 people had been recorded so far, adding many of the registrations took place at train stations, especially in Berlin.
IMMIGRATION

