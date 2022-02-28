ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schiff Marks Sumgait Anniversary by Calling for POW Release

By Asbarez Staff
Asbarez News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentative Adam Schiff on Monday issued a statement marking the 34th anniversary of the Sumgait Massacres by Azerbaijan and in marking the occasion urged for the release of all Armenian prisoners of war. Below is the text of Schiff’s statement. Yesterday, we marked the 34th anniversary of the...

asbarez.com

