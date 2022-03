This year's hue is born in the purple. The Pantone Color of the Year 2022 is named “Very Peri”—it’s a periwinkle blue hue with violet-red undertones, meant to inspire a sense of positive emotion and symbolize the dynamic transformations that have taken place this past year while looking toward an optimistic future, ahead. This color can be seen in fields of blooming flowers, shades of purple mountain’s majesties across the Midwest, painted historic adobe buildings in the desert, and the brightly lit casino facades of more urban-centered outposts. Here’s where to spy this picturesque pigment in destinations across America.

