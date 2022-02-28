ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azerbaijan Continues its State Policy of Aggression, Says Yerevan

By Asbarez Staff
Asbarez News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmenia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the 34th anniversary of the massacres of Armenians in Sumgait, stressing that Azerbaijan continues its state policy of aggression and Armenophobia to this day. Below is the text of the statement. 34 years ago, from February 27 to 29, with the...

