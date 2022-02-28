ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Group to Promote Attorneys of Color in Mass Torts

By Amanda Bronstad
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group cited Law.com stats that nonwhite attorneys, on average, got about 5% of MDL leadership appointments from 2016-2019. Shades of Mass, located at www.shadesofmass.org, will provide networking and educational opportunities for lawyers of color. Board members include Larry...

