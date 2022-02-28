Honoring The Divine Feminine Reiki Calendar March 2022

It’s the second week of March and the Sun shines on under the stars of Pisces, bolstered by Jupiter and looking toward Neptune. Heralded as a hopeful time of possibility, we watch threats of WWIII or we live through them ourselves. Disjunctive as the messaging may seem, we know that Jupiter expands and Pisces is in the habit of dissolving boundaries. Here, we see the tenuous and integral relation between nations — across waters — here we see how one small move can intimate great destruction. Venus follows Mars under the stars of Aquarius, sometimes wearing the same face: the goddess and the god of war, of battleships and bullets. There is a story about humanity here, too, about people who offer their lives for a cause they are convinced is just. Mercury enters Pisces on the 9th, diluting the truth of the matter even further and challenging the artists and activists of the world to reinvent communication, to relay messages to each other by way of pure innovation. Meanwhile, the first quarter moon on the 10th in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius, working with and around boundaries to create strong secure avenues of connection. War, in any country, is a human tragedy. But, all forms of resistance are miracles. They are the birth of small new worlds.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 HOURS AGO