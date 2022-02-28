ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Andreas Christensen Comments on His Uncertain Future at Chelsea Amid Transfer Interest

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has commented on his uncertain future at the club amid transfer links surrounding a summer move. The Blues man has been at the club since 2012, rising up through the ranks at Cobham to work his way into the first team in 2017. However his...

The Independent

Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Manchester United draw with Watford

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has emphasised “we have to play with the players we have available” and that he started Cristiano Ronaldo against Watford after the forward declared himself fully fit.Having played 85 minutes of the 4-2 win at Leeds last Sunday and then all of the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid three days later, Ronaldo was again involved for the full duration on Saturday as United were held 0-0 by Watford at Old Trafford.The contest saw the 37-year-old have an effort ruled out for offside and fail to convert a number of other opportunities.While Ronaldo has scored...
Person
Andreas Christensen
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel admits it wasn't easy for Chelsea to 'focus' on FA Cup tie with Luton against the backdrop of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale... but German hails performances of attacking pair Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's distracted stars for ignoring the news of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale to grind to FA Cup victory at Luton. Romelu Lukaku's late goal sunk Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to send Chelsea into the sixth round, after earlier efforts for Saul Niguez and Timo Werner.
#Barcelona#Cobham#Danish#The Champions League#Europa League
SB Nation

Andreas Christensen ‘99% agreed’ with Barcelona, barring a ‘cataclysm’ — report

The agreement between Andreas Christensen and Barcelona for his free transfer after the season was said to be imminent as far back as mid-January, and in the works for several months before then, but it sounds like it may in fact now be all agreed, with Gerard Romero claiming that there is “total agreement” over “everything”, barring a cataclysm. Presumably he means that in football terms rather than geopolitical ones...
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Atletico Madrid, Premier League trio want PSG's Wijnaldum

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Wijnaldum ready to leave PSG?. Georginio Wijnaldum made the switch to Paris...
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits it wasn’t easy for Chelsea to focus on Luton tie

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea’s distracted stars for ignoring the news of Roman Abramovich’s impending club sale to grind to FA Cup victory at Luton.Romelu Lukaku’s late goal sunk Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to send Chelsea into the sixth round, after earlier efforts for Saul Niguez and Timo Werner.Reece Burke and Harry Cornick had second-tier Luton dreaming of a major upset, but the European champions struck back and found a route to a gritty victory.Blues owner Abramovich announced his intention to sell Chelsea an hour before kick-off at Luton.And club manager Tuchel admitted his players deserved credit for keeping their...
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel claims Chelsea have too many injury worries to list ahead of FA Cup tie against Luton

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea have too many injury worries to catalogue the players who could miss Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round trip to Luton.Chelsea went into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool with their best injury situation in months, with everyone finally fit, bar long-term knee injury absentee Ben Chilwell.But Andreas Christensen and Hakim Ziyech were late withdrawals even before kick-off at Wembley, with Cesar Azpilicueta then hobbling out of the defeat and Trevoh Chalobah suffering a nasty cut to his groin.Blues boss Tuchel revealed Reece James was only meant to play for 20 minutes in his first outing for...
