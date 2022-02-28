Shearman & Sterling lures back capital markets lawyer in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Shearman & Sterling has added to its capital markets practice in the Asian market by rehiring a former lawyer for its Hong Kong office, the firm said Monday.

An ex Shearman associate, Wanda Woo comes back to the firm from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where she was a capital markets partner, Shearman said in a statement.

Woo has experience advising on transactions in Hong Kong, including initial public offerings, share placings, rights offerings and bond offerings, as well as regulatory and compliance matters, Shearman said.

The firm said that Woo has also advised clients on mergers and acquisitions under Hong Kong law.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Woo spent more than seven years at Shearman, starting as an associate in 2011 before leaving for Kirkland & Ellis in 2018.

Woo is the 27th lateral hire for Shearman & Sterling in the last 12 months, the New York-headquartered firm said.

A Wilson Sonsini spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Woo's departure.

