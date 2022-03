Jordan Henderson has praised the role that Brendan Rodgers played in his development into the Liverpool captain.The midfielder was close to leaving the club in 2012 after just a single season at Anfield.A deal with Fulham had been agreed, but Henderson was not keen on a move to London and vowed to stay and fight for his place. Recalling the moment that he was told by Rodgers of the potential transfer, Henderson revealed he was “devastated”.But his then manager’s offer to help develop aspects of the midfielder’s game proved crucial and helped set Henderson on his way to becoming an...

