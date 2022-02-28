ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Québecor partially wins piracy case against companies sharing content in hotels

By Nida Zafar
mobilesyrup.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelecommunications company Québecor Media has partially won a summary judgement against two Québec City companies. A summary judgment is a motion brought on by one party to have the case processed without going to trial. In this case, Québecor argued Konek and Hill Valley worked together to...

mobilesyrup.com

HackerNoon

How Venture Capital Firms are Becoming Content Marketing Companies

‘Content is King’ has become a well-known trope among businesses, and the value that good content marketing brings companies is indisputable. Yet until recently, the content marketing craze had failed to seep into the lofty chambers of Venture Capital. Sure, firms like First Round and Andreessen Horowitz have put...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Jeff Bezos gets a historic Dutch bridge dismantled so his $500 million yacht can pass

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The rich are different from you and me, as the writer Scott Fitzgerald once said. More proof (if any is needed) is a deal struck between Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos and officials in the Dutch city of Rotterdam to dismantle a historical landmark, so he can move his brand-new superyacht from the shipyard to the open sea.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Axios

LVMH flirts with Ralph Lauren merger

Luxury giant LVMH has held exploratory discussions with Ralph Lauren over the past couple of years about a possible acquisition of the U.S. fashion brand, according to several sources familiar with the situation. Why it matters: At any premium to its current enterprise value, which is just under $8 billion,...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Australia’s standoff against Google and Facebook worked—sort of

Over Zoom, Australia’s communications minister, Paul Fletcher, has the air of a man in the middle of a victory speech. He credits his team and the country’s competition regulator for succeeding where others had failed: forcing tech giants to pay for news. “There were a lot of people saying you can't really succeed in taking on the global digital giants,” he says, sitting beneath strip lighting in his Sydney constituency office. But Fletcher and Australia’s federal treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, persevered. In 2020, when the Australian government asked the competition regulator to develop a law that would force tech giants to pay for the news that appears on their feeds, Fletcher was aware of the stories others used as warnings. When Germany’s biggest news publisher, Axel Springer, tried to block Google from running snippets of its articles in 2014, it backtracked after just two weeks once traffic plunged. When Spain tried to force Google to pay for news in 2014, the search giant just left—blocking Google News in the country for seven years.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s $99 million pay package is under attack as advisory firm urges shareholders to vote against it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. An influential shareholder advisory firm recommended that Apple investors reject a $99 million pay package awarded to CEO Tim Cook, saying it had "significant concerns" about the supersize compensation that equated to 1,400 times what an average company employee earned.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

'Youtube of Gaming:' This Stock Will Win or Lose by User-Generated Content

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The global gaming platform Roblox ( RBLX -8.75%...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son is dead at 26, company says

The son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella died Monday. Zain Nadella, 26, was born with cerebral palsy. The elder Nadella announced the news of his son's death in an email to his executive staff, asking them to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately, according to the news outlet.
SEATTLE, WA
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Amgen makes case as growth company

With shoot-for-the-moon startups grabbing most of the headlines these days, the city’s legacy biotech player wants to remind investors that its best days lie ahead. As part of its quarterly earnings report released Feb. 8, Thousand Oaks-based Amgen included eight years of forward guidance, forecasting profits to more than double by 2030 on strong sales of its oncology drugs, biosimilars and other products.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Axios

Activision CEO set for $15M “golden parachute” in Microsoft deal

There are big potential payouts ahead for controversial Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, according to an extensive SEC filing about Microsoft’s planned $69 billion acquisition of the company. Why it matters: Kotick has faced scrutiny and calls for his resignation over widespread sexual misconduct allegations at Activision Blizzard but...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK shuts out Russian companies from insurance market

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Britain will ban Russian companies from the London insurance market, the world's largest commercial and speciality insurance centre, its finance ministry said on Thursday. Russian companies in the aviation or space industry will be blocked from accessing British-based insurance or reinsurance services directly or indirectly,...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Fortnite maker Epic Games acquiring music marketplace Bandcamp

Music marketplace Bandcamp is being acquired by Fortnite maker Epic Games, according to a statement from Bandcamp CEO Ethan Diamond. The company did not respond to requests for comment about the financial terms of the deal. But Diamond called Epic Games "champions for a fair and open Internet" and noted that Bandcamp would continue operating as a standalone marketplace and music community. Diamond is also staying on as CEO of the company.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Google reaches new deal with French newspapers on licensing rights

PARIS (Reuters) - A trade association including close to 300 French newspapers and Google have reached a new agreement regarding the issue of content publishing rights, both parties said on Thursday. The deal meant that negotiations, which started in September on what to pay papers for using their content in...
BUSINESS
Primetimer

A group of owners and executives from the original USFL is suing Fox over its use of USFL

The lawsuit filed today by "The Real USFL LLC" alleges that Fox's USFL, which is scheduled to launch April 22, is an "unabashed counterfeit." As Awful Announcing points out, "in the lawsuit, a link to the original version of the Fox press release on June 3, 2021, includes language that implies that Fox owns all of the rights to the USFL trademarks and that the new league is a continuation of the original. However, when you visit that same link now, those references have been removed and the release implicitly states that the new USFL is not affiliated with the old USFL, though they do claim to own the necessary trademarks."
FOOTBALL
Deadline

Live Nation, Spotify Join Growing List Of Entertainment Companies Ceasing Russia Business

Click here to read the full article. Concert promoter Live Nation and streaming service Spotify are the two latest entertainment companies pulling out of further business with Russia. They join music acts, film studios, sports leagues and numerous other businesses in expressing their displeasure with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Live Nation joins the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said the concert company’s statement today. “We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We’re in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers.” Spotify...
BUSINESS
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Victorious In Dispute Against Perfume Company, Wins Over $4.5 Million In Royalties

In 2012, JAY-Z inked a deal with Parlux, a perfume company who would manufacture the "Gold Jay Z" line of perfume. Parlux became frustrated with Hov and claimed he breached their contract when he did not attend the 2014 Gold Jay Z launch at Macy’s, as well as missing promotional appearances for the perfume line for “Good Morning America” and in Women’s Wear Daily.
CELEBRITIES

