Frat That Wore Swastikas Suspended Amid Rise in Antisemitism at Colleges
Photos surfaced online of attendees at a frat party with swastikas drawn on their bodies and...www.newsweek.com
Photos surfaced online of attendees at a frat party with swastikas drawn on their bodies and...www.newsweek.com
I bet they were all white republicans conservatives evangelicals tromp supporters!
This negative antisemitic behavior needs to be castopped now, and the fraternity should be educated about the HOLOCAUST.
Comments / 9