ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Frat That Wore Swastikas Suspended Amid Rise in Antisemitism at Colleges

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Photos surfaced online of attendees at a frat party with swastikas drawn on their bodies and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 9

tromps is a HITLER!
5d ago

I bet they were all white republicans conservatives evangelicals tromp supporters!

Reply(2)
6
White Tiger
4d ago

This negative antisemitic behavior needs to be castopped now, and the fraternity should be educated about the HOLOCAUST.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Swastika found in Curry College residence hall

MILTON, Mass. — A swastika was discovered at a residence hall at Curry College on Tuesday morning, adding to a growing list of hateful messages discovered on campus since late January. The Milton Police Department immediately responded and began investigating. The latest was a February 15th bias-hate writing that...
MILTON, MA
WCAX

Middlebury College suspends study abroad program in Russia

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) - Middlebury College has suspended its study abroad program in Russia, saying students need to return after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A spokesperson says three Middlebury College students and nine students from other U.S. colleges are at two locations of the Middlebury School in Russia. The...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
wusf.org

Antisemitic behavior is on the rise nationally and in Tampa Bay

Antisemitic attacks, harassment and other incidents are on the rise across the nation —and especially in Florida. There have been multiple antisemitic incidents in the Tampa Bay region in recent weeks — from a University of South Florida fraternity accused of hazing by drawing a swastika on a student to antisemitic fliers being distributed in a Sarasota neighborhood.
SARASOTA, FL
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
823K+
Followers
85K+
Post
768M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy