Former Trump Ally Chris Christie Slams Him Over Putin 'Genius' Comments

By Aila Slisco
 6 days ago
"Yeah, that's 'genius' and 'very savvy' alright," Christie said of Trump's praise for Putin's decision to invade. "No walking that back. History is...

iwantpeace
6d ago

just goes to show what Trump is really all about Trump dreams he is king of America and he wants to run America in a dictatorship kind of way,, He is the worst president we ever had and we need to make sure he never ever gets back into the white house ever again

Nameless12
6d ago

Talk about"pivoting"?... That's exactly what Trump did with the CPAC regarding his earlier remarks. Beyond belief... Make up your mind, Mr. John Q. Citizen.

Sonia Iris
5d ago

has to do with trumpo and the midterm elections. a country that refused to play footsie with him and a dictator he called his friend.

