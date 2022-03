LOWVILLE — What is all-natural, golden brown, sweet and goes with everything from pancakes to popcorn? New York State maple syrup, of course, say area syrup experts — “and the best news of all is that the quality of New York State maple syrup is the best in its history, and among the best in the world,” says Michele E. Ledoux, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO