12 Viral Moments That Show the Bravery, Hope and Resilience of the Ukrainian People

European countries are opening their doors to war refugees from Ukraine. As Russia continues its attack on Ukraine, the European Union has promised that all war refugees will be accepted. "I think we will have to prepare for millions," said EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, reported DW. Refugees primarily include women and children, as Ukraine's President Zelenskyy imposed martial law, which requires men between the ages 18 and 60 to stay back and help fight the war. The EU asked all 27 member nations to grant asylum to all Ukrainians for up to three years. According to estimates by the United Nations, the number of people being displaced and seeking refuge could be anywhere from 4 to 7 million. Countries and the people of Europe are opening their hearts and homes to the people of Ukraine. One wholesome image that's going viral on the internet and stands testament to the kindness of people is a map of Poland showing the number of homes willing to accept refugees.

IMMIGRATION ・ 11 HOURS AGO