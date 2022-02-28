Botched Patient’s Illegal Fillers Caused a Hole in Her Face & More “Nightmares”

When Griselda Cassamajor locked eyes with Drinel Joseph from across the dance floor, it seemed like love at first sight. Tragically, the romance would end in bloodshed and violence. It was August 2006 when Cassamajor, 26, met Joseph, 27, at an Orlando nightclub. Cassamajor had been partying with friends when...
Linda Evangelista is putting on a brave face after revealing all about a botched cosmetic fat-freezing procedure that left her 'brutally disfigured.'. The Canadian-born supermodel, 56, was pictured in New York City on Wednesday for the first time without a face mask on, after the fashion star defiantly said she was 'done hiding' last week.
An Indian woman had to go through surgery after a plastic toothbrush was stuck inside her cheek when she slipped and fell while brushing her teeth.Ekamai Revathi, 34, who lives in Kanchipuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, slipped in her bathroom on 4 March with the brush in her mouth, reported media outlet News18. She fell sideways, which led to the plastic brush piercing through her cheek.The brush was stuck in a manner that Ms Revathi could not open or close her mouth or scream for help.While half of the toothbrush had pierced through Ms Revathi’s cheek, parts...
REIGNING Miss Alabama acted "erratically" and "very strange" in the moments before she fell to her death from the third floor of her Miami condo. Zoe Sozo Bethel, 27, ran down the hallway, didn't see the balcony and flipped over the side, according to police reports exclusively obtained by The Sun.
The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
DRAPER, Utah )ABC4) — The Draper and Herriman communities rallied behind a 9-year-old and Draper Elementary student named Lily Friday night. She is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was in a horrific car crash. Draper Elementary and the scene of the crash are both lined with purple ribbons, for support of […]
A MOM has told how a stranger diagnosed her son's incredibly rare genetic condition from one picture on Instagram. Katelyn Samples says someone messaged her on the platform about Locklan's condition, which is so rare scientists only know about 100 cases. The 33-year-old mom says the stranger asked her if...
A baby has become the first person in the world to receive a combined heart and thymus transplant — offering hope to millions of patients. Easton Sinnamon was born with a weak heart and immune system and spent his first seven months in hospital. He needed numerous heart operations...
Major moment. Three months after giving birth to son Radley, Audrey Roloff reflected on her third child’s “harmonious” arrival. “This was my first birth outside of the hospital,” the Little People, Big World alum, 30, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 7. “I had a prior history of fast labors and postpartum hemorrhaging … but […]
Take it from Kanye “Ye” West: Publicizing every detail of your divorce on Instagram will not, in fact, stop it from happening. In new court documents, Kim Kardashian said Kanye’s Instagram posts caused her “emotional distress” — and yes, she’s still moving forward with the divorce.
There is nothing in this world I love more than “The Real Housewives” and injectables. So when I tell you that my recent appointment with “Orange County” star and cosmetic MD Dr. Jen Armstrong was the greatest experience of my life, that is not hyperbole. I...
Pandemic Caused Rise in Deaths of Alzheimer's Patients. TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- During the pandemic's first year, the risk of dying shot up nearly 26% among American seniors with Alzheimer's disease, a new study reveals.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will pay $3.5 million to the family of Shaylene Graves, a 26-year-old mother killed in a women’s prison in Chino. In the early morning hours of June 1, 2016, guards at the California Institution for Women (CIW), found 26-year-old Shaylene Graves...
A crackdown on “cosmetic cowboys” will require licences for those offering Botox and other potentially harmful procedures, Sajid Javid will say on Tuesday. Health ministers said they were seeing an “unacceptable rise in people being left physically and mentally scarred from poorly performed procedures” such as Botox and fillers.
A VW dealership adviser who refused to wear face mask during the pandemic because it caused her 'severe distress' was unfairly sacked, a tribunal has ruled. An Leeds employment tribunal ruled Laura Convery, 34, was a victim of disability discrimination and unfairly dismissed because of her anxiety which caused her to suffer panic attacks.
A man who cared for his mother took his own life after she died of natural causes, an inquest heard. Andrew Owen, 53, and his 72-year-old mother Margaret were found dead at the home they shared in Pant, near Oswestry, in April last year. Police were called when a neighbour...
Comments / 0