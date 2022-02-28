ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

What the American Home Looked Like Through the Years

By Stefanie Waldek
countryliving.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe might not have invented a time machine yet, but if you want to...

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

The 10 Best Patio Covers That Will Make You Want to Spend Every Second Outside

We're always looking for any excuse we can find to spend more time outside–but when springtime gives way to the sweltering sun of high summer, we're at the mercy of the shade wherever we can find it. For those who love gathering in the backyard but hate turning lobster red, a patio cover of some sort is a must. Adding a year-round structure to your patio is a nice option, of course–but if you're a renter, someone who relocates often, or just not that handy with a hammer, there are other ways to seek out some shade, too. From oversized umbrellas to hardtop gazebos, anyone can add a bit of cooling coverage to their home patio—and extend the life of their outdoor living room, to boot.
HOME & GARDEN
Popculture

Look Inside America's Most Expensive Home, Bigger Than the White House at $295M

At the time of this writing, a house nicknamed "The One" in southern California is for sale, and its $295 million price tag makes it the most expensive home in America. The building is larger than the White House, and that's just one of its claims to fame. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can take a tour of this gargantuan property for ourselves.
REAL ESTATE
BHG

What Does a $730,000 Home Look Like? Tour These 3 Dreamy Options from Across the Country

$730,000 Home Tour In Charlotte, Des Moines, and Prescott, AZ | Listing Price | Better Homes & Gardens. A home's listing price depends on a wide variety of factors. The square footage, architectural features, and the number of bedrooms and bathrooms will all come into play. But the component with the biggest impact on price is the location. Whether a home is situated in a densely populated metropolis or a sparse rural area, on the coast or in the middle of the heartland, these characteristics are highly influential on the overall price.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Kitchn

Before & After: This Dated Kitchen Needed a Major Overhaul — It Was Done in 2 Phases and Now It’s Pure Perfection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When Tamara and Rick Martinez decided to attend an open house in a coveted neighborhood of Bakersfield, California, back in 2015, they were eager to see why the 1979 home in such a great location wasn’t selling. But, after taking a quick look, the couple figured it out pretty quickly: It needed serious work for the price. They left and thought nothing about the house … until about nine months later, when they realized it was still on the market. They decided to make a lower offer. After some negotiation, they landed the home, knowing they’d have to transform just about everything. “It was great, space-wise, but it was in really bad shape,” Tamara explains.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
countryliving.com

The Best Air Purifiers to Both Banish Dust From Your Home and Look Super Chic

Spring. Is. Coming! It’ll be such a treat see daylight past 4 p.m., have springy cocktails on a rooftop with friends again, and wear all the cute clothes. What will be significantly less cute is the puffy eyes and sneezing that comes with spending two minutes outdoors this time of year. That addition of pollen into the mix can just put you over the edge if you already have allergies to the things that are just chilling in your home, like mold, dust, or dander from pets. Which brings us to one major solution to breathing clearer air: an air purifier.
ELECTRONICS
countryliving.com

10 house rules that will dramatically cut cleaning time

When it's time for the big weekly clean, you may find yourself baffled as to how the house got quite so messy. While some mess is unavoidable, there are things you can do to dramatically cut your cleaning time if you get the whole household involved. Here are 10 house...
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

Honestly? Some of the Best Saint Patrick’s Day Decor Is on Amazon

I'm just gonna say it: Some of the best St. Patrick's Day decor is on Amazon, and I'm! Not! Just! Saying! That! Find me somewhere else that sells cute, St. Paddy's Day-inspired decorations that won't break the bank and can be delivered in just two days—I'll wait. Don't believe...
SHOPPING
HGTV

Living Room Color Ideas: Which Paint to Pick

From just-right whites and soothing neutrals to ethereal pastels and boldly saturated statements, there’s a paint shade (or two!) to match every living room’s personality. Take a spin through these on-trend hues and timeless classics to suss out the color of your happy place.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

Here's What Candle to Buy Based on Your Favorite TV Show

Watching a TV show—whether it’s your all-time or current favorite—can arguably be considered self-care. When you light a good candle at the same time, the experience becomes even more elevated. Since the two at-home rituals naturally pair so well together, we went ahead and laid out the candles you need to consider bringing into your home based on your favorite TV show. From floral taper candles for the Bridgerton-obsessed to a rose-scented candle for Schitt's Creek fans, these candles will pair nicely with your next viewing... or at the very least look good on display!
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

What Does Good Corporate Culture Look Like?

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. According to a popular legend, when JFK toured NASA in the Sixties, he asked a janitor what his role at NASA was, to which the man replied, “I’m helping put a man on the moon.”
BUSINESS
countryliving.com

This Tiny Texas Town is Beloved for Antiquing. But That's Not the Only Reason to Visit.

Situated roughly halfway between Austin and Houston, it’s fair to say that the teeny, tiny Texas town of Round Top—just one square mile!—has perhaps an outsize reputation. First incorporated in 1870, the village was named for a circular tower atop the postmaster’s house. Though the population tally officially hovers just under 90 most of the year, it swells to nearly 100,000 during thrice-yearly antiques fairs that are known to attract the country’s top interior design talent.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy