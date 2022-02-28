ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Possible Driver of Parkinson’s Disease

By Deborah Overman
ptproductsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParkinson’s disease may be driven in part by cell stress-related biochemical events that disrupt a key cellular cleanup system, leading to the spread of harmful protein aggregates in the brain, according to a new study from scientists at Scripps Research. The discovery, published in The Journal of Neuroscience,...

ptproductsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vacaville Reporter

UC Davis, China find may alleviate neuroinflammation in Parkinson’s disease

A natural product from the dried root of a pea-family plant, potentially combined with an enzyme inhibitor discovered in the Bruce Hammock laboratory at the University of California, Davis, may provide hope in alleviating neuroinflammation in Parkinson’s disease (PD), an eight-member team of researchers from Dalian Medical University, China, and UC Davis announced this week.
CHINA
MedicalXpress

Researchers target Parkinson's disease with kurarinone and sEH inhibitor

A natural product from the dried root of a pea-family plant, potentially combined with an enzyme inhibitor discovered in the Bruce Hammock laboratory at the University of California, Davis, may provide hope in alleviating neuroinflammation in Parkinson's disease, an eight-member team of researchers from Dalian Medical University, China, and UC Davis announced today.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

'E-nose' could someday diagnose Parkinson's disease by 'smelling' skin

A couple of years ago, a woman named Joy Milne made headlines when scientists discovered that she could "smell" Parkinson's disease (PD) on people with the neurodegenerative disorder. Since then, researchers have been trying to build devices that could diagnose PD through odor compounds on the skin. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Omega have developed a portable, artificially intelligent olfactory system, or "e-nose," that could someday diagnose the disease in a doctor's office.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Lipton
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers study ketamine as a potential treatment for depression in patients with Parkinson’s disease

Yale researchers are currently conducting the first clinical trial that tests the use of ketamine as an antidepressant for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Sophie Holmes, an assistant professor of psychiatry and neurology at the Yale School of Medicine, is spearheading this research. According to Gerard Sanacora, the director of the Yale Depression Research Program and a professor of psychiatry at the medical school, research on the use of ketamine as an effective antidepressant in rodents has been widely available for over 20 years. However, no researchers have been able to translate the findings in mice into clinical research for human use.
NEW HAVEN, CT
natureworldnews.com

Poor Oral Health Possibly Linked to Cardiovascular Disease

Poor oral health has been thought to only affect the mouth. However, recent studies show there is a potential link between poor oral health and cardiovascular disease. Specifically, the connection between gingivitis infection and heart disease is still being discussed within the scientific community. This is due to a discovery...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

GAIT-GM integrative cross-omics analyses reveal cholinergic defects in a C. elegans model of Parkinson's disease

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a disabling neurodegenerative disorder in which multiple cell types, including dopaminergic and cholinergic neurons, are affected. The mechanisms of neurodegeneration in PD are not fully understood, limiting the development of therapies directed at disease-relevant molecular targets. C. elegans is a genetically tractable model system that can be used to disentangle disease mechanisms in complex diseases such as PD. Such mechanisms can be studied combining high-throughput molecular profiling technologies such as transcriptomics and metabolomics. However, the integrative analysis of multi-omics data in order to unravel disease mechanisms is a challenging task without advanced bioinformatics training. Galaxy, a widely-used resource for enabling bioinformatics analysis by the broad scientific community, has poor representation of multi-omics integration pipelines. We present the integrative analysis of gene expression and metabolite levels of a C. elegans PD model using GAIT-GM, a new Galaxy tool for multi-omics data analysis. Using GAIT-GM, we discovered an association between branched-chain amino acid metabolism and cholinergic neurons in the C. elegans PD model. An independent follow-up experiment uncovered cholinergic neurodegeneration in the C. elegans model that is consistent with cholinergic cell loss observed in PD. GAIT-GM is an easy to use Galaxy-based tool for generating novel testable hypotheses of disease mechanisms involving gene-metabolite relationships.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Disease#Brain Science#Scripps Research#Parkinsonian
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

What Happen To Your Body When You Drink Warm Water After Waking Up Every Morning?

Research shows that drinking warm water on an empty stomach offers the most health benefits. Stella Metsovas, clinical nutritionist and media health expert in Food and Nutrition Sciences, says, “Physicians recommend drinking warm water in the morning, usually, with a polyphenol-rich lemon immersion, or with a tea shown to decrease free radical activity in the body.” Drinking warm water increases the tightening of the intestines, and this helps with digestion and regulates bowel movements.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

Nurse with young onset Parkinson's disease trains for 'American Ninja Warrior'

When Bryan Hill stopped moving the left side of his body as much, he didn’t really notice it. His mother, Vicky, had young onset Parkinson’s disease and he knew that made him more likely to develop it. Still, those thoughts resided in the back of his mind. Then his wife, Julia Horner, said she noticed symptoms.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
technologynetworks.com

Vitamin Intake Associated With Reduced Parkinson's Inflammation

A new clinical trial has examined the ability of a vitamin B3-like compound to enhance a potentially neuroprotective metabolic pathway in Parkinson's disease. Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a member of the vitamin B3 family, which can be found in foods like fruits, vegetables, meat, and milk. It is also used as a nutritional supplement to boost cellular levels of NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
CBS Baltimore

University Of Maryland School Of Medicine Develops Breakthrough Treatment For Parkinson’s Disease

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ground-breaking research done in Baltimore may be the answer to helping doctors get one step closer to treating Parkinson’s Disease. Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine have found a way to treat the disease using new innovative technology. Doctors say about 1 million Americans have Parkinson’s Disease. It’s a disorder that affects brain cells in a specific area and makes it challenging for people to do everyday tasks like walking or picking up something. Doctors say there are medications that help people live with it but that have never actually provided relief—until now. It’s an emotional day for Kim...
BALTIMORE, MD
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Fast Emergence of New COVID Variants Due to Virus’ Capacity for Rapid Burst Evolution

New research led by the Doherty Institute has found the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to momentarily accelerate its evolutionary pace, enabling variants to emerge more rapidly than other viruses. Recently published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, the team, led by University of Melbourne Dr. Sebastian Duchene, an Australian Research...
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

What Happens to Your Body When You Haven’t Drunk Alcohol for 28 Days

An ordinary person with an average income drinks about 9.5 liters of alcohol a year, according to statistics. And this person is not addicted to alcohol — they just like to spend time with their friends and have a few drinks. Sometimes they take a break during the week and drink just a little bit, maybe having one glass of wine before bed to relieve stress. What would happen to the body of this person if they quit drinking for 28 days?
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy