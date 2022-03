The 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place this Wednesday, March 9, one night before the first round of the Players Championship, at the PGA Tour’s ‘Global Home’ headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. This will be the first time the induction will take place in the sunshine state since 2013. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO