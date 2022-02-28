Watch now: Rahmir Johnson talks RBs, last season's rise to starting spot

Related
247Sports
Notable quotables from Scott Frost as Husker spring ball gets rolling
Scott Frost feels the energy, likes the new guys, and some of the leaders rising to the surface, but also made clear a lot of pieces do not a good team make. Spring is about trying to fit those pieces together, or at least enough so that you can at least tell around April 9 what the puzzle is supposed to look like. Having players who can bring the best out of their peers is a big part of that process too.
Auburn football: Will Friend pushing hard for 4-star OL Georgia commit
Although Bo Hughley has been firmly committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since September of last year, Auburn football isn’t backing down on their recruitment of the 4-star offensive tackle. Hughley remains committed to UGA, but whether or not he signs with the Dawgs depends on if he can build...
York News-Times
Red Report: Thompson takes snaps with No. 1 offense; injury report; center position TBD; go time for young DLs
The question was simple and Mark Whipple’s answer was, too. Shortly after Nebraska wrapped up its first of 15 spring practices, the new Husker offensive coordinator was asked who took the first repetitions at quarterback with the No. 1 offense on Day 1. “Casey Thompson,” Whipple said. Why?
247Sports
Georgia football: Ex-LSU transfer Arik Gilbert back with Bulldogs
Arik Gilbert returned to Georgia's football program, and is working with teammates ahead of spring practice, UGA Wire reports. Gilbert, who transferred from LSU in 2021, did not play last season after stepping away in August for personal reasons. Earlier this spring, Dawgs247 confirmed Gilbert re-joined the team and is working out with Georgia's early 2022 enrollees.
Sioux City Journal
Hodge joins Hawkeye staff, Ferentz to coach QBs
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will now oversee Iowa’s quarterbacks and former Hawkeye Abdul Hodge will coach tight ends in a restructured University of Iowa football staff announced Wednesday. Hodge, a three-time All-Big Ten linebacker for the Hawkeyes between 2002-05, replaces Brian Ferentz in coaching Iowa’s talent-rich tight end position...
This Auburn football coach was almost poached by Georgia
The Auburn football team has dealt with a multitude of staff turnovers during this offseason. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was dismissed following the end of the 2021 season, and he was finally replaced with Austin Davis only for Davis to resign 43 days into the job. Then, defensive coordinator Derek...
Elite 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson offered by Alabama
Gainseville (Fla.) Mundy’s Mill running back Jerrick Gibson is already one of the top prospects in the 2024 class. And major programs continue to take notice. On Tuesday, Gibson received an offer from Alabama and running backs coach Robert Gillespie. “After having a conversation with Coach Gillespie, I am...
Oregon spring football preview: Running back
Oregon is set to open spring practices on March 10. There is plenty of excitement surrounding Dan Lanning’s program, and there is no shortage of storylines related to the Ducks’ roster. In the coming days, ScoopDuck will have you covered with position-by-position previews that highlight a key returner, key newcomer, and a breakout candidate at each spot.
Georgia WR George Pickens speaks out, brings ‘first-round mentality’ to NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia receiver George Pickens says he brought a “first-round mentality” to the NFL Combine this week, eager to show teams he’s back to 100 percent after tearing his ACL last March. Already, Pickens said he feels like a pro because of the amount of...
Three MU track and field competitors earn All-SEC honors
All-SEC honors were awarded Tuesday, following the SEC Indoor Championship this past weekend. Three Missouri competitors earned All-SEC first team and second team respectively based on their finishes. In the men's high jump, junior Roberto Vilches took gold, being the only Tiger with first team All-SEC status. Juniors Martin Prodanov and Georgi Nachev both secured second team All-SEC with silver medals in the men's mile and men's triple jump, respectively. Missouri's next test is the NCAA Indoor Championship on March 10-12 in Birmingham, Alabama. The top 12 competitors from preliminary meets will be invited to compete. This includes Nachev and Vilches, who leads the NCAA with 7-foot, 5-inch leap.
247Sports
ACC football: Ranking top RBs for 2022 based on returning production
The ACC is set to lose many of its talented running backs to the NFL, but the league is still set to return plenty. Syracuse star Sean Tucker, the conference's leading rusher, is set to be back as well as several others who may have just touched the surface in 2021. One of those players is Clemson standout Will Shipley, as the five-star recruit from 2021 caught plenty of eyes during his freshman campaign.
Watch now: Nick Henrich talks leadership, depth at LB and D-line
Nebraska inside linebacker Nick Henrich speaks at a spring football press conference on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew came out of nowhere last season. Now, he's a star in the making
This time last year, Kenny Pickett was in the midst of his fifth spring camp. He didn’t necessarily expect to be back with Pitt, but the eventual Heisman Trophy finalist was eager for what he believed could be a championship-level season. It was on March 12, 2021 that Pickett...
Arizona Football Spring Practice
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, 11, far right, leads a group of quarterbacks, from right to left, Jordan McCloud, 3, Will Plummer, 15, and Jayden de Laura, 7, while they run throwing drills during day one of Arizona Football's spring practice at Dick Tomey Practice Fields in Tucson, Ariz. on March 2, 2022.
030222-tuc-spt-uafb-p1
Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura is one of five players competing for the starting quarterback's job in spring drills.
Raleigh News & Observer
Watch: Scott Satterfield Talks Start of Spring Practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is back in action. On Monday, the Cardinals officially kicked off their 2022 spring practice, holding their first practice session inside Cardinal Stadium. "It was fun to be out here on the field today with our guys flying around," head coach Scott Satterfield...
Watch now: Newsome says no spots are guaranteed in NU's secondary
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome speaks during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
Georgia football brings back familiar face to coach offensive line
Stacy Searels will be making his return to the Georgia football program as offensive line coach. With Matt Luke abruptly resigning last week, the Georgia football program is bringing back a familiar face to coach the offensive line in Stacy Searels. DawgsHQ first reported the hiring on Monday morning. Searels...
Georgia football LB Quay Walker is a sleeper pick in 2022 NFL Draft
Georgia football could make school history in the 2022 NFL Draft with 15 players’ potential to get selected. One of those guys is inside linebacker Quay Walker, who may not get taken in the first round, but could be a solid third to fifth-round pick. Walker needs to have...
Steven M. Sipple: Raiola begins spring by holding Husker O-line to a standard he knows well
Dominic Raiola wasn't going to miss this opportunity. Not if he could help it. When Nebraska began spring drills Monday, the former Husker center was on the sideline absorbing the action. Specifically, he was watching the program's first-year offensive line coach — younger brother Donovan Raiola. As Mike Dawson settles into coaching DLs and OLBs,...
