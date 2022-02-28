Watch now: Rahmir Johnson talks RBs, last season's rise to starting spot

Scott Frost feels the energy, likes the new guys, and some of the leaders rising to the surface, but also made clear a lot of pieces do not a good team make. Spring is about trying to fit those pieces together, or at least enough so that you can at least tell around April 9 what the puzzle is supposed to look like. Having players who can bring the best out of their peers is a big part of that process too.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO