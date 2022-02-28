Watch now: Nick Henrich talks leadership, depth at LB and D-line

Related
Sioux City Journal
Hodge joins Hawkeye staff, Ferentz to coach QBs
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will now oversee Iowa’s quarterbacks and former Hawkeye Abdul Hodge will coach tight ends in a restructured University of Iowa football staff announced Wednesday. Hodge, a three-time All-Big Ten linebacker for the Hawkeyes between 2002-05, replaces Brian Ferentz in coaching Iowa’s talent-rich tight end position...
York News-Times
Red Report: Thompson takes snaps with No. 1 offense; injury report; center position TBD; go time for young DLs
The question was simple and Mark Whipple’s answer was, too. Shortly after Nebraska wrapped up its first of 15 spring practices, the new Husker offensive coordinator was asked who took the first repetitions at quarterback with the No. 1 offense on Day 1. “Casey Thompson,” Whipple said. Why?
247Sports
Notable quotables from Scott Frost as Husker spring ball gets rolling
Scott Frost feels the energy, likes the new guys, and some of the leaders rising to the surface, but also made clear a lot of pieces do not a good team make. Spring is about trying to fit those pieces together, or at least enough so that you can at least tell around April 9 what the puzzle is supposed to look like. Having players who can bring the best out of their peers is a big part of that process too.
Montana State QB Casey Bauman enters transfer portal
Montana State backup quarterback Casey Bauman has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on Twitter. Bauman is a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility left, according to a note in his tweet. Among the people he thanked were MSU head coach Brent Vigen and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Taylor Housewright. “I am extremely thankful for my time in Bozeman,” Bauman wrote. “I have created relationships and friendships that will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Huskers begin spring football practice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Football is back. Feb. 28 marks the first practice of 2022 for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and they’ll head into the fall with almost an entire new offensive approach. During the off-season, Nebraska replaced most of its offensive coaches by hiring four new offensive assistant...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
EJ Lightsey a three star linebacker and UGA Bulldogs commit hospitalized after getting shot in Georgia
E.J. Lightsey the star linebacker who recently committed to the University of Georgia is currently hospitalized after being shot in Georgia. Two men were injured on Monday Night in a shooting that happened in Fitzgerald, Georgia, around 6:30 pm. EJ Lightsey, a Fitzgerald football player and UGA commit, was injured...
Watch now: Rahmir Johnson talks RBs, last season's rise to starting spot
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson speaks at a spring football press conference on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Three MU track and field competitors earn All-SEC honors
All-SEC honors were awarded Tuesday, following the SEC Indoor Championship this past weekend. Three Missouri competitors earned All-SEC first team and second team respectively based on their finishes. In the men's high jump, junior Roberto Vilches took gold, being the only Tiger with first team All-SEC status. Juniors Martin Prodanov and Georgi Nachev both secured second team All-SEC with silver medals in the men's mile and men's triple jump, respectively. Missouri's next test is the NCAA Indoor Championship on March 10-12 in Birmingham, Alabama. The top 12 competitors from preliminary meets will be invited to compete. This includes Nachev and Vilches, who leads the NCAA with 7-foot, 5-inch leap.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steven M. Sipple: Raiola begins spring by holding Husker O-line to a standard he knows well
Dominic Raiola wasn't going to miss this opportunity. Not if he could help it. When Nebraska began spring drills Monday, the former Husker center was on the sideline absorbing the action. Specifically, he was watching the program's first-year offensive line coach — younger brother Donovan Raiola. As Mike Dawson settles into coaching DLs and OLBs,...
030222-tuc-spt-uafb-p1
Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura is one of five players competing for the starting quarterback's job in spring drills.
Former Montana State QB Tucker Rovig hired by Idaho as graduate assistant
Former Montana State quarterback Tucker Rovig will begin his football coaching career at a Big Sky program. Idaho has hired Rovig as an offensive graduate assistant, he announced Tuesday on Twitter. The hiring comes less than two months after Rovig replaced an injured Tommy Mellott in MSU's 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision title game. Rovig joins the staff of Jason Eck. The Vandals hired...
Wisconsin football coaches Jim Leonhard, Bob Bostad receive big pay bumps
University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard got a hefty raise after producing the No. 1 defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season. Leonhard will earn $1.5 million this season, up from his salary of just under $1 million last season. The raise comes from a $100,000 bump in pay from the university and a more-than-$400,000 increase in compensation from the UW Foundation. Leonhard’s amended contract details as well as contracts for several other assistant coaches were provided to the State Journal through an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri wrestling is back in Big 12 Tournament starting Saturday
In the 2011-12 Division I wrestling season, Missouri won the Big 12 Championship. It then moved to the Mid-American Conference, where coach Brian Smith continued the streak of conference championships for nine seasons in a row. The Tigers are now back in the Big 12 for the first time since that championship season, and they look to keep the streak alive and reestablish themselves in the conference they left a decade ago. ...
247Sports
2023 GA LB Jalen Smith talks Duke offer and upcoming visits
Head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils have made this Peach State athlete one of the team's priorities at the linebacker position.
Freshman WR Tetairoa McMillan soars, scores as Arizona Wildcats open spring practice
About 15 minutes into the first practice of spring Wednesday, the Arizona Wildcats entered hurry-up mode. Jordan McCloud threw a pass to the left sideline, where Tetairoa McMillan made a leaping one-handed catch. Later in the drive, McMillan made another nifty grab in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Arizona’s prized freshman receiver wasn’t done. ...
Georgia Tech transfer edge Jordan Domineck visiting Arkansas with Auburn on deck
Georgia Tech transfer edge Jordan Domineck will be in Arkansas this weekend for an official visit and will visit Auburn soon after. “Those are the only two (visits) right now,” Domineck said. Both Arkansas and Auburn are heavily recruiting Domineck. “Arkansas is recruiting me pretty hard,” Domineck said. “I’ve...
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack. Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
NFL Combine Preview: Lifelong underdogs Badie, Evans have another chance to stand out
On Friday, Tyler Badie will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as one of 324 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. This comes one year after his former teammate Larry Rountree III would have if not for the pandemic. Rountree left 22.4 touches per game for whomever wanted to take them. “I knew Tyler would get some of them, probably the bulk of them, but I...
From the football field to the music studio, former Grambling football player Nicolas DeRogers continues to bring the hits
“That was fun, I think that was the best part. Learning more about the game. That was fun.” The fun continues for Nicolas DeRogers. The former Grambling football player just isn’t experiencing it on the football field, at the moment, but in the studio. “I’ve been interested in music since I was young, ” says […]
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska CB officially hits transfer portal
Former Nebraska cornerback Nadab Joseph is officially in the NCAA transfer portal. He left the program in January, but had not put his name in the database. Rivals.com reported the news on Monday morning. The news comes as the Huskers prepare for the start of spring practice and look ahead to the 2022 season.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0