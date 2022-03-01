ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

State committee to vote on funding for ISU-based autopsy facility

By By John O’Connell
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 6 days ago

BOISE — The state’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee is scheduled to vote Wednesday on funding for a facility on the Idaho State University campus where autopsies for Eastern Idaho counties would be conducted.

A group of Bannock County leaders will be in attendance in the Capitol building when JFAC considers a supplemental appropriation request for ISU’s budget to help create the East Idaho Forensics Pathology Center.

Gov. Brad Little included a $900,000 line item in his 2023 budget toward the center, which would be located in Pocatello at ISU’s Eames Complex, 1999 Alvin Ricken Drive. Bannock County officials have pledged to invest up to $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding they’ve received to help launch the pilot program.

Currently, East Idaho law enforcement investigators, coroners and funeral home staff must transport bodies to Ada County to have autopsies conducted.

Following approval by JFAC, the funding request would go to the full Legislature for a vote.

County officials said they anticipate user fees from participating counties would make the facility self-sustaining, while helping to expedite death investigations.

Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu said 17 sheriffs from the state’s eastern counties have all signed a letter of support for the center. Furthermore, he said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei presented the concept to police chiefs from throughout the state, who have also offered their overwhelming support for the idea.

Manu said several investigators must sometimes make the trip to Ada County for cases that touch multiple agencies. Manu added that his investigators have to leave at 5 a.m. to arrive in Treasure Valley in time for a 9 a.m. autopsy. He also worries that by being at the mercy of the Ada County facility’s schedule, it opens the door for East Idaho investigators to have to take autopsies out of state.

“It will definitely be an asset for us,” Manu said.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner emphasized that having the center on the ISU campus will also open educational opportunities for university students.

Bannock County officials said there's the potential to start several ISU internships and research opportunities. Furthermore, having the facility could help ISU start a forensic pathology program.

According to Bannock County officials, Ada County conducts about 750 autopsies per year, and the local facility would lessen the burden on Ada County.

Danner said a forensic pathologist, technicians and office staff would have to be hired to support the center.

A few times each month, Danner said he spends an entire day traveling to and from Ada County for an autopsy.

“Not only will it benefit Bannock County as a whole, but it will benefit our area regionally,” Danner said. “Everybody is pretty much driving three or more hours, and that makes for a long day.”

