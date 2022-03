Looking for a new place to grab a drink? Here is a list of some of the most underrated bars in Poughkeepsie, New York. Sometimes you don't want to go to a big club. Sometimes you just want to go to a small bar where it really is possible that everyone knows your name. Just how often do people go out to a bar and have a drink or a bite to eat? According to CNBC, we spend a lot of time at local watering holes. The older we get, the less we tend to go out, but millennials reportedly go out to bars at least once a week.

