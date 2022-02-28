ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Agree or Disagree: These 5 Popular Cities are Part of Southern Idaho?

By Nate Bird
 2 days ago
We write a lot of stories about different things happening all around Idaho. We love writing about events, animal sightings, and cool real estate, no matter what part of the state it may be in. But there's something that we say in many stories that causes controversy in even the least...

95.7 KEZJ

Here’s How to See the Freedom Convoy in Idaho’s Magic Valley

The Freedom Convoy won’t be stopping in Twin Falls. It will be rolling through the area at a slow speed. Truck drivers heading to Washington, D.C., are slow-rolling to allow other drivers to join the procession. Their agenda says they’ll be making their way east from Boise and then after driving through the Magic Valley it’s then south to Ogden.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Russian Vodka Is No Longer For Sale In Idaho State Liquor Stores

Idaho State liquor stores have pulled Russian vodka off their shelves in support of Ukraine. Idaho follows suit with several other states and cities that have decided they will no longer sell or purchase Russian-made vodkas. The Idaho State Liquor Division pulled the only two Russian-owned and Russian-made vodkas on...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

One Big Animal You Won’t See In a Zoo in Idaho

For all animal lovers, zoos are some of the best places to go. For many, they will take a vacation to visit a popular zoo such as the ones in Omaha, San Diego, or St. Louis. There are multiple zoos in the area, such as Boise, Pocatello, and Idaho Falls. Everyone loves to see elephants, bears, lions, tigers, and all that they have to offer, but there is one animal that you rarely, if ever, see.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Annual Magic Valley Gem and Mineral Show Returns This Month

Living in Idaho, there are some incredible rocks in the area. As kids, we pick them up and throw them, but there is so much more to rocks, especially in the Magic Valley. You never know what kind of gem could be lying at your feet or potentially a volcanic rock even. They come in all shapes, sizes, materials and some can be very beautiful. If you love minerals, gems, rocks, and jewelry made from these materials, then there is an event for you coming this month.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

UPDATE: In-N-Out Inching Towards Possible Boise Area Location

There's no doubt that a mention of In-N-Out coming to Idaho creates excitement with burger lovers. And even though it doesn't look like Twin Falls will be getting its own restaurant anytime soon, the California-based chain just might be one step closer to locking in an Idaho location. In-N-Out is...
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Mule Deer Illegally Shot in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating the illegal killing of a mule deer in Boise earlier in February. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the dead two-point mule deer buck was picked up by Officer Joshua Leal near Capital High School on February 13. Further investigation...
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Deer and Pronghorn to be GPS Tracked in Magic Valley

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers plan to capture and track deer and pronghorn in the desert areas north of Interstate 84 from Eden to Bliss. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced plans to begin capturing about 40 mule deer and 35 pronghorn in the next week to place GPS radio collars on the animals to collect data. Staff will use a helicopter with a net gunner to capture the animals. The radio collars will provide data to biologists to track migration habits, habitat use, and survival. The information will then be available to agencies and businesses to make land-use decisions. The areas the deer and pronghorn will be captured include Hunt, Eden, north of Shoshone and Dietrich, along with Gooding and Bliss. "Capture operations are one-time events designed to cause minimal stress on wildlife on winter range. Biologists attempt to avoid repeatedly stressing wildlife while conducting captures on winter range since the cumulative impacts of multiple disturbances can result in increased mortality," the agency said in a statement. The helicopter will only chase the animals for a maximum of three minutes or less. Most of the operations will happen on public land with some on private property with permission.
BLISS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Could Old Phone Books be the Solution to Twin Falls’ Pothole Problem?

Just the mention of the word potholes probably makes you a little bit angry. It also probably makes you think of at least one specific road crater that you hit frequently on your daily drive. Twin Falls is known for potholes. The Rants and Raves pages on Facebook are filled with not-nice things to say about our roads, but there may be a really simple fix.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Want to Work in Agriculture? CSI Hosts Job Fair Feb. 24 (Today)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Anyone interested in working in the Magic Valley agricultural industry is welcome to a job fair today (Feb. 24) at the College of Southern Idaho. The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Center is hosting the Ag Career Fair is being held at the CSI Evergreen Building from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with 35 area employers onsite. There will be opportunities for people to apply for internships and employment at the fair. Some of the companies and organizations include Glanbia, Moss Greenhouse, Hempitecture, Scoular, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Cave Near Twin Falls ID Said To Hold Bones Linked To Sacagawea

Centuries ago, Indian tribes such as the Shoshone-Bannock, Nez Perce, and Shoshone-Paiute openly roamed and inhabited the lands of central and southern Idaho. The caves and caverns of these regions of the state likely hold the entombed remains of many fallen tribal peoples, including those linked directly to famed Shoshone Indian explorer Sacagawea.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Manufacturing Hiring Event at CSI Burley (Feb. 22)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple manufacturing companies from around the Magic Valley will be at a hiring event at the College of Southern Idaho Burley campus on Tuesday. According to the college, the College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training, Southern Idaho Economic Development, and Idaho Department of Labor will host the second hiring event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Companies like CLIF Bar, Plant Therapy, True West Beef, Riverence, Novolex, and Amalgamated Sugar will be on hand interviewing candidates on the spot. People interested in jobs like machine operator, maintenance technician, or production manager should consider attending. CSI said pay can range from $15 to $25 an hour depending on the position. Right now there is high demand for workers in food processing and manufacturing. For more information on hiring events go to workforce.csi.edu/hiring for more information; another agriculture based hiring event will take place on Feb. 24, at the main campus. CSI said people should bring copies of their resume.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Opinion: Twin Falls Vandals Should Face Real Consequences

With less than four weeks to go until the start of spring, many Idahoans will be heading to their favorite outdoor destinations soon for camping or other types of recreation. Vandalism, and the defacing of public and private landmarks, continue to plague the Magic Valley every year. Nothing irks me...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

