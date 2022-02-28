We Found a “Nude Beach” in Downtown Boise and it’s Hilarious

We use the word "worst" lightly, because as any good coaster fanatic would tell you...there really are no bad roller coasters!. According to a recent survey, 71% of Americans are already planning a leisure trip for this year. Maybe you're taking one big family vacation or maybe you're looking to do a series of long weekends so you can go more places. If a series of short road trips are in order, Lagoon in Farmington, UT is a great choice! It's less than five hours away, packs in thrills on the rides, chills on the waterslides and a chance to grab some good Oktoberfest-esque grub at Lagoon's Biergarten. The Biergarten is actually open and serving up delicious meals now and jumping on the rides isn't so far away. Opening day is planned for March 26, 2022!

FARMINGTON, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO