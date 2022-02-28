ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

We Found a “Nude Beach” in Downtown Boise and it’s Hilarious

By Chris
 4 days ago
If you head downstairs at the Pioneer Tent building on 6th and Main, you'll be surprised to know you'll be approaching a "nude beach." Okay, so it's not a real beach per se but this "nude beach" can be found in the Old Boise Model Railroad Club... and it's...

ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

