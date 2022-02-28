ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

NCUA Reaps $569 Million More From Corporate CUs Liquidated in 2010

By Jim DuPlessis
Credit Union Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporate credit unions liquidated by the NCUA in 2010 have continued pay off after their financial demise, with the NCUA...

www.cutimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

U.S. Bank Profits Jump In 2021 As Firms Shed Credit Loss Reserves, FDIC Says

U.S. banks saw their profits jump nearly 90% in 2021 as firms shrank how much money they were setting aside to protect against credit losses, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Tuesday. Banks reported $279.1 billion in profits in 2021, up $132 billion compared to 2020, the FDIC said....
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncua#Credit Unions#United#U S Central#Southwest Corporate
CNET

Should You Defer Capital Gains Taxes With a 1031 Exchange?

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Selling real estate can turn a large profit, but it also comes with a large tax bill. That's where a 1031 exchange comes in handy: by offering you a deferred tax break. But 1031 exchanges are complicated and have strict requirements, which means they're not for everyone. Also known as a like-kind exchange, a 1031 exchange allows real estate investors to put off paying capital gains taxes on the sale of a property under one condition: You must buy a similar property within a specified time period, essentially "trading" one investment property for another.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Markets
Vogue Magazine

Is a Joint Bank Account Ever a Good Idea?

“There’s a growing awareness of the dangers of joint bank accounts, particularly in an age where so many relationships are starting online, and there’s enormous potential for romance fraud. Pretty much everyone has come across a horror story where someone merged their finances completely with someone else, and it didn’t end well,” Iona Bain, author of Own It!, tells Vogue.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

Overdraft fees and options for avoiding them

Overdraft fees are less than ideal, and tend to impact the people who need the money most. However, they are avoidable. How much would single payer healthcare system cost in New York?. What are overdraft fees?. If you go to the store and pay with your debit card, but don’t...
CREDITS & LOANS
Axios

There are hardly any houses left to buy

Housing is probably going to keep getting more and more expensive, despite the Fed's efforts to cool the market. The big picture: The supply of houses for sale plunged to record lows in recent months — and even if you can win the bidding war for one of them, the cost of a mortgage is on the rise.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Retirees, Here's What to Consider When Buying an Annuity

Saving for retirement is daunting enough without inflation throwing retirees a curve ball. Inflation soared in 2021, rising 6.8% year-over-year in November, the highest since 1982, according to government data. "When prices are going up, there's less margin for error," says Wade Pfau, a professor of retirement income at The American College of Financial Services. "Where you might have had surplus in your budget before, now there isn't that room to absorb a less-than-ideal investment."
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy