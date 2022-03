Caleb Williams has only been at USC for a month, but no USC student-athlete has been as visible as the Trojans’ new quarterback when it comes to NIL deals. Williams landed an NIL deal with Beats by Dre just days after officially beginning his career with USC. He then struck a deal with Hawkins Way Capital, a real estate private equity fund. He became part owner of Faculty, is selling signed USC helmets and footballs before even wearing one or throwing one in a game for the Trojans, and will be the face of Ac+ion Water, launching this month.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO