Dragon Age 4 Producer Has Left Bioware

Despite the eight-year gap since Dragon Age: Inquisition, BioWare has now reassured fans of the franchise that development for Dragon Age 4 is coming along smoothly. In a new blog post from the developer, studio general manager Gary McKay says that the team is focused on creating the best experience possible. “For the next Dragon Age, we are right in the middle of production, which is a great feeling,” he explained. “Our blueprint was completed last year, so we’re now focused on building out our vision: creating amazing environments, deep characters, strong gameplay, impactful writing, emotional cinematics – and much more. The blueprint for the game is well understood and the team is focused.”
