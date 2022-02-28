Dragon Age 4 Producer Has Left Bioware

BioWare has shared official updates on Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect 4 (sometimes referred to as Mass Effect 5). Unfortunately, the updates aren't very consequential for fans of either series, but especially Mass Effect fans. The update comes from BioWare boss Gary McKay, who reveals that Dragon Age 4 is in the heart of production after years and years of struggling in pre-production. According to McKay, the development of the game is going well, and fans should start hearing more about the game in the not-so-distant feature. However, in addition to dishing out this news, McKay also reveals that Christian Dailey, an executive producer at BioWare who was working on the game, has left.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO