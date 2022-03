The Elden Ring respec system uses Larval Tears to change your stats and level up in a different way and, while not too complicated, it can be a battle to get there. There's a specific character who will allow you to respec if you provide her with a Larval Tear, but these items are hard to find and the character themselves isn't easy to reach. Not to worry though - we'll show you how to find her, her payment, and thus how to respec stats in Elden Ring and change your attributes accordingly. Be forewarned - there's minor spoilers for relevant sections of the game to follow.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO