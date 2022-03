Elden Ring’s story revolves around the players’ journey in his quest to restore the Elden Ring. But the path to get there is different for each Tarnished, and Elden Ring has multiple endings as a result. While players should definitely experience the world first-hand and discover these endings by the virtue of their own decisions, it’s undeniably tempting to know what the endings are, so that we can choose the most desirable outcome for ourselves. So, spoilers abound below, but for the curious Tarnished, here are the multiple Elden Ring endings and how to achieve them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO