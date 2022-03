In the last several years, following terrific docs like “An Open Secret” “Prophet’s Prey,” and “West Of Memphis,” filmmaker Amy Berg has quickly become one of the premier documentarians in the field of abuse cases and injustices, often centering around stories of female exploitation and abuse. Her latest is HBO’s “Phoenix Rising,” a two-part documentary produced and directed by Amy Berg (“The Case Against Adnan Syed”), follows actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”) as she takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational wounds, and reclaim her story.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO