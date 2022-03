When I was growing up, this was the time of year that my parents went on the famed “cabbage soup” diet to shed the pounds that the holidays and ballgame gatherings had put on. I didn’t realize that the cabbage soup concoction was still popular until I went up to my son’s house a few weeks ago and it was one of two soups offered for dinner. He and Allison were trying to shed the results of their “deliciously enjoyable” holiday season. As it did for my parents “back in the day,” the cabbage soup was helping them feel and look great.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO