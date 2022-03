UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The UConn women came into the Big East tournament firing on all cylinders, and we’re not talking about a V-6 any more, or even a V-8. The Huskies are moving more like a nine-cylinder, if such an odd number existed in high-powered sports cars, and that was far too much firepower for Georgetown. With coach Geno Auriemma running fresh players in and out, UConn overwhelmed the Hoyas, 84-38, Saturday in the conference quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun.

