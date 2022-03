This weekend will be a new beginning for Leeds United. Their legendary manager with knees of steel, Marcelo Bielsa, has ridden off into the sunset and been replaced by American Jesse Marsch on the touchline. Bielsa may be gone from Elland Road but what he has done will not soon be fogotten as despite this season's struggles the legendary manager remains a hero at Leeds for returning the club to the Premier League. Now that he's gone, things will be both different and similar under Marsch's watchful eye.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO