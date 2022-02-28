Watch Now: Protests against invasion of Ukraine continue, and more of today's top videos

Some New Rochelle students did their part to provide support amid the tensions in Ukraine. Girls at the Ursuline School put on their fourth annual, student-run, charity cabaret Saturday. "They do all their own work and then they put it together in a matter of six weeks. Meanwhile, they're going to school full-time, they do all their own programs, their own programming, they do all their own costumes. There are no adults involved in this production whatsoever, it's quite remarkable," says Rosemary Clarizio, performing arts chairperson.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO