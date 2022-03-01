ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Good Doctor' returns from midseason break with new storylines, drama

"The Good Doctor" returns to ABC with a double dose of drama. Two big stories pick right back up where they left off when we last checked in with the hospital.

"There's definitely a lot to deal with as we come back on air," said star and producer Freddie Highmore.

There were many questions left up in the air after the show's midseason finale.

We saw a team of doctors, including Dr. Shawn Murphy, lose a baby during surgery because a lifesaving medicine still on the shelf at the hospital had expired.

On the personal side, Murphy called off his engagement to girlfriend Lea. Things may look dark, but Highmore says not to give up hope.

"I feel like the show has always been a hopeful show even in these traumatic moments we're showing but also what we're living through in reality," said Highmore. "The show's always sought to be a reminder that humanity is essentially good. There's a lot more good than not and that's something we should all be striving for and working together to achieve."

Hill Harper's character Dr. Andrews is caught in the middle of things - struggling to support his friends but he's also started a romance with the hospital administrator. She's the person the other doctors blame for putting profits above top quality patient care.

"I think Dr. Andrews truly believes there's a way that everybody can win. A way to get to 'yes'. What the show will explore is that really true?" said Harper. "I think that's an interesting dilemma that many of us face in our lives and it's exposed here really well."

"The Good Doctor" airs Monday nights on ABC.

